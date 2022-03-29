Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 204,292 shares.The stock last traded at $250.86 and had previously closed at $249.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,850,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,655,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

