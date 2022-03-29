Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.