Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,994 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $204,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.58. 26,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,914. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.17 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.54.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

