Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.85. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.