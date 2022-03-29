Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.85. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

