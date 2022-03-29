Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 206,027 shares.The stock last traded at $78.27 and had previously closed at $78.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.