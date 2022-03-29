InvestDigital Price Up 105.5% Over Last Week (IDT)

InvestDigital (IDT) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 105.5% higher against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $44,367.27 and $36.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 132,384,823 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

