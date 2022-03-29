Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 6.8%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 49,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,877,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

