IoT Chain (ITC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $73,556.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00045929 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.