Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) versus Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 8.27% -3.62% -2.22% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $169.15 million 13.35 $16.38 million $0.19 135.95 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IÂRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IÂRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.