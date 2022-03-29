iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $39.26. Approximately 105,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 308,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEWJ. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.