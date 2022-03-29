iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 750,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,836,396 shares.The stock last traded at $75.11 and had previously closed at $73.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

