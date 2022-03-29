iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is First Merchants Corp’s 5th Largest Position

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. 322,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,563. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.94 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

