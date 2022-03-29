ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Up 87.1% in March

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

ITV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 6,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,206. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

