IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $285,459.44 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $259,273.41.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 1,325,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,227,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.