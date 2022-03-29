J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives $16.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of JSAIY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.71. 29,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,618. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

