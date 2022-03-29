J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 29,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,618. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

