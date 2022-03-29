Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oak Street Health in a report released on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NYSE OSH opened at $27.05 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,245. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

