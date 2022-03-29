Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $80.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

