John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $41.84. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 509.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.