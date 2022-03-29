John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $41.84. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
