Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 379,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 5,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

