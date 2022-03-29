Kidpik (PIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kidpik stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07. Kidpik has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kidpik in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kidpik in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kidpik in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kidpik in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

