Klaytn (KLAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $133.93 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.35 billion and $133.93 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.43 or 0.07178778 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,364.75 or 0.99993440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,413,527 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

