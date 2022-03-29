Knight-Swift Transportation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,529 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 435% compared to the average volume of 473 put options.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.