Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a C$5.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.00.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.