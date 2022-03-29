KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Down 0.1%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €67.00 ($73.63) and last traded at €67.10 ($73.74). Approximately 6,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.20 ($73.85).

Several analysts have commented on KWS shares. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($89.01) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

