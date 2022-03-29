Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Down 39.8% in March

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 14,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

