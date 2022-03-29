Lannebo Fonder AB Has $22.50 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.83. 47,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Griffin Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

