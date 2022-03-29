Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target Cut to C$170.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSDAF remained flat at $$114.60 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

