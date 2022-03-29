Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target Cut to C$170.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LSDAF remained flat at $$114.60 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.93.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
