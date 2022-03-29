Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $2.53. Lear posted earnings per share of $3.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.85 to $21.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41. Lear has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

