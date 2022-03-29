Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,989 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.15. 15,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $183.47 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

