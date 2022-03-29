Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adaptive Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,038 shares of company stock worth $355,413 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 25,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,036. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

