Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Down 37.4% in March

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LEVL stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. 437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,987. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Level One Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LEVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

