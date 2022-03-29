Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:LTH) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 5th

Life Time Group’s (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 5th. Life Time Group had issued 39,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $702,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LTH shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

NYSE:LTH opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,611,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.