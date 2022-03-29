Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LMB. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

LMB opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Limbach by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

