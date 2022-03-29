Liquity (LQTY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.45 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $51.97 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.21 or 0.07147155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,092.41 or 1.00016570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054842 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,763,693 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

