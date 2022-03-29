Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.09.

LMT opened at $444.98 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

