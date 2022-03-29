Loser Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.78 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $663,095.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.43 or 0.07178778 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,364.75 or 0.99993440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

