Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.550 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.92.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,809. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

