MahaDAO Market Cap Reaches $12.28 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.99 or 0.00008342 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $983,457.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.14 or 0.07206352 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.95 or 0.99804200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047828 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.