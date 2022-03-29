Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

