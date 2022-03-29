Mate (MATE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $896.00

Mate (MATE) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a total market capitalization of $3,177.73 and $896.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.10 or 0.07147906 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.85 or 0.99688475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046581 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins.

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

