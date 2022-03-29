Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Up 75.5% in March

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,500 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.9 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAYNF remained flat at $$0.18 on Tuesday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.