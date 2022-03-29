Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ MDNA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.