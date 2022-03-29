Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ MDNA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.33.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.