Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.03 ($0.21). Approximately 13,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 12,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

