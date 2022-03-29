Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,700 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 533,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,036. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $81.40 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 118.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

