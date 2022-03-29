Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,700 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 533,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,036. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $81.40 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 118.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
