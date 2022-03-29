Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.86

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.86, but opened at 1.78. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.78, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.
About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Materials (MMAT)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.