Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.86

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.86, but opened at 1.78. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.78, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

