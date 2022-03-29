Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $69.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $56.74 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 57976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,259,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 46.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,752,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 53.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

