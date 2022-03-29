Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Down 4.4%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.57 and last traded at $53.65. 37,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 492,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Get Methanex alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.