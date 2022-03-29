Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.25. Miller Industries shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 33,742 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of $319.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,580,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 741,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

