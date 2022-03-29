MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKNGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MillerKnoll updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ MLKN traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 586,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,740. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

